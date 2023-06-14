PASCO, Wash. — Friday (June 17) marks the 21st annual Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant.
It will take place in the auditorium of Chiawana High School in Pasco at 6 p.m.
The founder of the scholarship program, Elouise Sparks, says the pageant is never about beauty.
"The main thing for our pageant is scholarships," she said. "We want to make sure that our young ladies can go to college. So, we want to make sure that we raise the funds for these young ladies to go to school."
This year's seven contestants have been preparing for the pageant through a number of preparatory classes, learning about communication, hair and makeup and etiquette.
The current title holder of Miss Juneteenth Queen, Razan Osman said she wasn't sure about whether she wanted to do the pageant when she was initially asked to apply.
"I didn't really think I wanted to do a pageant," she said, "but then I had so much encouragement from my team and my support system in the Black Student Union and then I just went for it and here I am. I'm very grateful to just be in the pageant and to get the title of Queen was just something I didn't expect."
Osman will be participating in Friday's pageant by handing over her crown to the new Miss Juneteenth Queen.
Sparks says ticket information is available on the Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Program Facebook Page. There will also be some tickets available at the door.
