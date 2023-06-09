KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Public Market at the Columbia River Warehouse is celebrating one year open on June 9, 2023. The Public Market is the first time some of these local vendors got to set up in a permanent location for their small businesses.
“Being here, it gives them the opportunity to join together kind of as a community and learn from each other stores, and we've had a few people that left here have opened their own brick-and-mortars, so this is a really good place for you to come start and get your business out there,” said Stephanie Ebbert, a manager with the Public Market at CRW.
Last year, dozens of vendors moved in. Some of those businesses are still there, in the same booth they had 365 days prior, while there have been some new additions to the market.
“The best part about the Public Market is the vendors aren't always the same,” explained Ebbert. She said some of the vendors rent out for just weekends, only a few months, up to a year. “It's constantly changing. It's never the same vibe or energy in there. It's always something new.”
Right now, the Public Market is working on its Phase Two, to make room for more vendors. Another addition waiting to open its doors nearby, is Ice Harbor Brewery.
“Ice harbor is on the front of the building. They're expected to open or they're hoping to open by Father's Day; that weekend, and then phase two is, there's a wall in here and that's behind the wall. So, we're hoping to have a lot more food-style people, restaurant-style,” said Ebbert.
Work has started on Phase Two, and Ebbert said it should be complete around the winter.
To celebrate the one-year anniversary, there’s going to be live music Friday night from 5 to 7 p.m. as well as over the weekend.
The Public Market is open year round, Friday through Sunday, and Thursday’s in the spring and summer.
The Public Market at CRW has also recently taken over the Farmer’s Market, which is on Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m.
“The Public Market has expanded greatly since day one,” Ebbert said. “We are hoping that this Farmers Market is going to be greater and bigger than it has been before, now that we do have a huge shaded area of grass. We're hoping to keep it a lot cooler than it's been in the prior years.”
