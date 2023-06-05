(CNN) — The wait for the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things” will likely be longer than anybody had initially anticipated given the current writers’ strike, and Finn Wolfhard is just as eager as everyone else to learn the fate Hawkins and the characters who live there.

“We’re pressing pause until the strike is figured out,” Wolfhard said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on Monday, adding that he’s “antsy to start (filming) because I’m a fan of the show first and foremost.”

