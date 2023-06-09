(CNN) — First-time directors rarely overshadow their stars, but Eva Longoria’s narrative feature debut serves as the main headline around “Flamin’ Hot,” a crowd-pleasing, chips-to-riches story (how true it is having been the subject of debate) premiering in the crowd-free environs of Disney+ and Hulu. Playfully presented, it’s the kind of mildly tasty cinematic snack that doesn’t exactly stick to your ribs.

The movie was inspired by the feel-good tale of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia), a Frito-Lay janitor who rose into the executive ranks by leveraging his Mexican-American heritage to tap into an underserved community. Overcoming racial and class headwinds, Montañez persevered with assistance from a stern mentor (here played by Dennis Haysbert) and an open door from PepsiCo CEO Roger Enrico (Tony Shalhoub).