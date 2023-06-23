KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership, East Benton County History Museum, Red Mountain Kitchen, Rise and Shine Bakery and Wine & Artisan Columbia Gardens Village is hosting the Downtown Kennewick Girls Weekend Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24.

More than 40 businesses have come together to create a weekend of fun for people of all ages. There will be workshops, activities and exclusive deals with local businesses and local professionals.