KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership, East Benton County History Museum, Red Mountain Kitchen, Rise and Shine Bakery and Wine & Artisan Columbia Gardens Village is hosting the Downtown Kennewick Girls Weekend Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24.
More than 40 businesses have come together to create a weekend of fun for people of all ages. There will be workshops, activities and exclusive deals with local businesses and local professionals.
Creative studio Whimsy Love hosted Twist Plant Hanger and Wall Hanging classes at Red Mountain Kitchen. The business will be back with another macrame class on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. where people can make their own keyring. Carly Allred Studio will show participants the art of brush lettering. That workshop starts Saturday at 10 a.m. at Red Mountain Kitchen. People can learn basic strokes, receive a brush lettering supply kit and get one on one professional instruction.
My Garden Overfloweth will present a floral arrangement class at Rockabilly Roasting Co. on Saturday at 11 a.m. People can learn step-by-step instructions on creating vase arrangements. If jewelry making is desired then Mary Morris Jewelry is hosting a class Saturday at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Red Mountain Kitchen. All supplies and tools will be provided.
Ladybug craft Studio Classes is hosting a Fairy Garden Class on Saturday at 2 p.m. Pressed Flower Arrangement Class will take place at 5 p.m.
If craft workshops aren't really up the ally, then attendees can enjoy mindfulness exercises, tarot readings, shopping and LIVE music. There will be a DJ on hand and food trucks. Several eateries and drink establishments will offer an array of food and drink specials and give exclusive offers and discounts.
People who visit all participating businesses and complete BINGO cards will get a tote filled with coupons and other special items. If a person spends at least $15 at five different downtown stores, they have a chance to win the grand prize valued at nearly $700.