(CNN) — Halle Bailey is certainly the it-girl (or, mermaid, as it were) of the moment, but it wasn’t without a serious amount of effort on her part to get there.

The singer and actor, who can currently be seen as Ariel in the live-action “The Little Mermaid,” shared some eye-opening behind-the-scenes footage from the filming of the Disney movie on her verified Instagram over the weekend, with one moment resonating on a particularly vulnerable level.