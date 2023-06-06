(CNN) — Every child under the age of five in California is now qualified to receive a free book in the mail every month, thanks to the state’s expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The newly expanded book-giving program will bestow California with the most extensive Imagination Library nationwide, also making it the first state to provide a bilingual book option in English and Spanish.

CNN’s Scottie Andrew & Jacqueline Gulledge contributed to this story