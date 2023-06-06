(CNN) — It was an improvised scene the audience didn’t see, but Jeremy Strong freaked out the “Succession” creator with his performance in the series finale.

The creator, Jesse Armstrong, appeared on a recent episode of NPR’s “Fresh Air” and was asked about Strong climbing over the railing at the river as if he may jump in during the improvised final scene of the Emmy-winning HBO series. (HBO, like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)