(CNN) — Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are pushing back on a new docuseries being billed as “exposing the truth beneath the wholesome Americana surface of reality tv’s favorite mega-family.”

“Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets,” which debuted Friday on Prime Video, delves into both the lives and the beliefs of the stars of the former TLC series “19 Kids and Counting.” (CNN and TLC are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)