John Amos, ‘Good Times’ star, speaks out against reports he is in ICU

John Amos, here in 2015, wants people to know he is “doing well,” despite reports that he is in ICU.

 Bennett Raglin/WireImage/Getty Images

(CNN) — Actor John Amos wants people to know he is “doing well,” despite reports to the contrary.

The “Roots” and “Good Times” star, 83, is currently hospitalized in Tennessee, according to his publicist, Belinda Foster. Amos shared a statement with CNN through her on Monday.