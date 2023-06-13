(CNN) — Johnny Depp has chosen the charities he plans to donate the $1 million settlement he’s owed from Amber Heard stemming from their highly publicized defamation trial, CNN has learned from a source close to Depp.

On Tuesday, the source confirmed that Depp has chosen five charities to donate the settlement funds, which include the Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Marlon Brando’s Tetiaroa Society charity, and the Amazonia Fund Alliance.

CNN’s Chloe Melas contributed to this report