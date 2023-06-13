(CNN) — Though the project was never released, Joseph Fiennes being cast to play Michael Jackson in 2017 created a whitewashing controversy.

Now the actor is expressing regret for taking the role of the music icon in an episode of the anthology series “Urban Myths.” The pulled episode was about Jackson, Marlon Brando (played by Brian Cox) and Elizabeth Taylor (played by Stockard Channing) supposedly taking a cross-country road trip after 9/11.