Kelly Clarkson explains how she got Steve Martin to perform on her new album

Kelly Clarkson on stage in March. Steve Martin is featured on her new album.

 Monica Schipper/Getty Images North America

(CNN) — Kelly Clarkson’s new album, “Chemistry,” has a song featuring Steve Martin. Yes, that Steve Martin.

On her song “i hate love,” Clarkson sings: “And ‘The Notebook’ lied/’It’s Complicated’ is more like what happens/So you can keep Gosling and I’ll take Steve Martin.”