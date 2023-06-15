(CNN) — While the viewing public was very surprised to learn that Kim Cattrall is rejoining the fray on Season 2 of “And Just Like That…,” the continuation series to “Sex and the City,” one veteran from the hit HBO show “wasn’t shocked” at all.

Patricia Field, legendary costume designer who dressed the cast of the original series, chatted with Entertainment Tonight for the premiere of the new documentary “Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field,” and the topic of Cattrall came up.