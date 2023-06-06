(CNN) — Few sports broadcasters are more polarizing than Bill Walton, who often seems to be talking about everything except the game that he’s actually watching. Yet Walton’s improbable second act as a basketball analyst – overcoming a stutter – is only part of “The Luckiest Guy in the World,” a four-part “30 for 30” docuseries that’s as big and colorful as its subject.

The clips of Walton as a high school student and star at UCLA, struggling to give interviews due to his speech impediment, certainly run counter to his current reputation as the guy who never seems to shut up (even testing those skills on baseball). Yet the series title is tinged with irony, since Walton’s basketball greatness was surely curtailed by a series of then hard-to-diagnose injuries that shortened his NBA career, and have left him hobbled today.