Michael J. Fox takes a fall at ‘Back to the Future’ panel By Marianne Garvey Jun 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Michael J. Fox was participating in a “Back to the Future” panel on Sunday when he took a tumble.Fox was at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia for a Q&A about the film. When he was introduced and bowed he lost his balance, falling and bumping into a couch.Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 29 in 1991. The condition can affect a person’s balance.His costars Christopher Lloyd and Tom Wilson were also onstage.Fox recently shared that his battle with Parkinson’s has gotten more difficult. “I’m not gonna be 80,” he told “CBS Sunday Morning.”He added, “I’m not gonna lie. It’s gettin’ hard, it’s gettin’ harder. It’s gettin’ tougher. Every day it’s tougher.”In 2000, the “Family Ties” alum started the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, which has raised more than $1 billion in research funding.His documentary, “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” is streaming on Apple TV+.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Carjacking suspect shot by law enforcement near Kennewick mall Yakima man paralyzed in 2021 random shooting now diagnosed with brain tumor Suspected car thief rams law enforcement vehicles in getaway at Richland Walmart There's a Best Time of Day to Exercise for Folks With Type 2 Diabetes 4 great white sharks detected in waters off New York and New Jersey ahead of Memorial Day Latest News 60 firefighters battle wildfire on the shooting range near Prosser Richland couple's coffee subscription box ensures you never run out of java Yakima's Inklings Bookshop to showcase 24 local authors this weekend Yakima man paralyzed in 2021 random shooting now diagnosed with brain tumor Investigators searching for suspect after hours-long stand off in Kennewick More News