(CNN) — Most would agree the 1988 film “Beetlejuice” is a classic. And two of the main creative forces behind the macabre and comedic movie – titular star Michael Keaton and visionary director Tim Burton – say they plan to stick closely to the iconic film as they tackle its long-awaited sequel.

Oscar nominee Keaton spoke with British film magazine Empire over the weekend about he and Burton’s plans for making the sequel, which has teased followers of Hollywood for decades.