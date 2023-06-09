Mike Batayeh, ‘Breaking Bad’ actor and comedian, dead at 52 By Megan Thomas, CNN Jun 9, 2023 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Mike Batayeh, a comedian and actor who played laundromat manager Dennis Markowski in “Breaking Bad,” has died, his manager confirmed to CNN.He was 52.The news was first reported by TMZ, citing Batayeh’s sister, who told the outlet her brother suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Michigan on June 1.“He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many,” Batayeh’s family said in a statement.His TV credits over the years include appearances in “CSI: Miami,” “The Bernie Mac Show,” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” He appeared in multiple episodes of “Breaking Bad” in 2011 and 2012.A memorial service is planned for Batayeh in Plymouth, Michigan next week, according to his manager.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular 'Literally skin and bones,' local rescue and training academy help Belgian Malinois found in Pasco Yakima grads return to their former elementary, middle schools to inspire students Honey bee season is in full buzz; fire tears through more than 100 Tri-City beehives New Kennewick thrift store has section to honor Brandy Ebanez and her unborn son City of Grandview celebrates groundbreaking for its first truck plaza Latest News Indictment alleges Trump described Pentagon 'plan of attack,' shared classified map related to military operation Naches firefighters extinguish first big wildfire of the season at 860 acres Yakima Valley College board, union continue to clash over faculty concerns New Kennewick thrift store has section to honor Brandy Ebanez and her unborn son Donald Trump says lawyers have been told he's been indicted in classified documents probe; Justice Dept. yet to confirm More News