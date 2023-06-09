(CNN) — Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was a high school student who had never acted professionally when in 2019, she responded to an open casting call from Mindy Kaling for a TV series about an Indian American teenager.

Ramakrishnan got a callback and then another one, ultimately beating out more than 15,000 people for the role of Devi Vishwakumar in the now-hit Netflix show “Never Have I Ever.”