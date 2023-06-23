‘No Hard Feelings’ shows off Jennifer Lawrence in a raunchy comedy with a deeper core

Jennifer Lawrence in "No Hard Feelings."

 Macall Polay/Sony Pictures

(CNN) — “No Hard Feelings” is the kind of hard-to-characterize movie that isn’t served by a splashy ad campaign, in mostly good ways. Part French sex comedy, part “American Pie”-like coming-of-age story, this raunchy vehicle for Jennifer Lawrence also possesses darker and deeper streaks that elevate it above its “Pretty. Awkward.” posters.

Lawrence’s Maddie is pretty, but she’s also desperate, at risk of losing her house and with her car getting repossessed, particularly bad news for a part-time Uber driver. She blames her dire financial straits on the influence of wealthy summer residents to the seaside town of Montauk, where she lives, making it extra difficult on her struggling cohort to get by.