(CNN) — Pedro Pascal has become one of Hollywood’s most popular and beloved figures, but his journey to this point couldn’t have been possible without his parents’ harrowing journey from their home country of Chile.

The “Last of Us” actor appeared on this week’s episode of the “Smartless” podcast, where he told the story in detail of how he and his family became political refugees in the early ’80s after being forced to flee former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet’s rule.