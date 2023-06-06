Peter Dinklage hasn’t watched ‘House of the Dragon’ for a very simple reason By Lisa Respers France, CNN Jun 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — “Game of Thrones” was good to Peter Dinklage, but don’t try and discuss the prequel with him.The actor, who portrayed Tyrion Lannister on the hit HBO series, recently told “Entertainment Tonight” he has not watched “House of the Dragon.”Not that he doesn’t want to, Dinklage said, but rather, he needs a bit of a “dragon break.”“I just did that show (“Game of Thrones”) for a really long time,” Dinklage explained, “And I watched some other stuff. (But) I intend to, definitely. I heard it’s really good.”Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood” novel, “House of the Dragon” premiered in August 2022 and tells the story 200 years prior to the events in “Game of Thrones.”So, what has Dinklage been watching?“I just watched a lot of ‘Rick and Morty,’” he said. “I really loved ‘Ozark’ and stuff like that.”The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Teenager found dead in Toppenish early Sunday morning Carjacking suspect shot by law enforcement near Kennewick mall There's a Best Time of Day to Exercise for Folks With Type 2 Diabetes Yakima Training Center switch from 'antiquated' dispatch system to SunComm 911 Arnold Schwarzenegger explains how he told wife about his secret son Latest News ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ is in development at Disney Hypoxia being investigated as potential factor in deadly plane crash, source says Yakima Training Center switch from 'antiquated' dispatch system to SunComm 911 Teenager found dead in Toppenish early Sunday morning Officials say hot lawn mower to blame for vegetation fire in Pasco More News