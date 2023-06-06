Poorna Jagannathan: From ‘Never Have I Ever’ mom to mafia maven

Poorna Jagannathan at Netflix's "Never Have I Ever" Season 4 premiere in Los Angeles last week.

 Leon Bennett/Getty Images

(CNN) — If you thought Poorna Jagannathan was not to be played with as mom Nalini Vishwakumar on “Never Have I Ever,” just wait. The actress from the hit Netflix series is next set to play a mafia head in the forthcoming comedy “The Out-Laws” and an “aunty-gangster” in the upcoming series “Deli Boys.”

For Jagannathan, it’s a thrill to see new types of roles opening up for women who look like her.