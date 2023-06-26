Quavo and Offset reunited to pay tribute to Takeoff at the BET Awards By Lisa Respers France, CNN Jun 26, 2023 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Quavo and Offset came together for their first public performance in years in an emotional tribute to Takeoff at Sunday’s BET Awards.Together the trio formed the influential hip-hop group Migos, but split in 2015. Takeoff was fatally shot during a private party held in Houston, Texas, in November 2022.Quavo and Offset began their tribute with the single “Hotel Lobby,” while an image of Takeoff was shown on the screen behind them.They then performed their 2016 hit, “Bad and Boujee.”Both men shared images and videos from their performance on social media. Their reunion was significant as the two had reportedly been estranged since Migos broke up eight years ago.Takeoff and Quavo had formed the duo “Unc & Phew” and released their debut album, “Only Built for Infinity Links,” weeks before Takeoff was killed.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular WSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Grant County Woman killed in car crash in Kittitas County Animal sedative xylazine in fentanyl causing gruesome wounds, scrambling efforts to stop overdoses WATCH: Woman arrested for DUI seen driving through Hoopfest One person arrested after 15-acre wildfire in Grant County Latest News Update - AMBER ALERT canceled after two children found, who were taken from grandmother's home in Yakima "We decided to put our foot in the race and go for it," New local Boba place celebrates its grand opening Lavender farms hosting "U-Pick" event in Burbank 'Reptile Lady' visits Selah kids, kicking off library's summer reading program 'That"s just the reality': Yakima police prepare for $2.1 million in cuts to services, staffing More News