(CNN) — If there’s one thing French Montana wants you to know, it’s this: his new documentary film is not really about the multi-platinum, record-breaking hits, or the highs and lows of making it in the music industry. It’s about faith and family – a love story between a mother named Khadija and a son born as Karim, now known worldwide as French.

Aptly titled “For Khadija,” the 90-minute film is directed by Mandon Lovette and co-executive-produced by Sean “Diddy” Combs and Drake. Actor Robert De Niro will introduce the documentary during its premiere Friday at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, a fitting location for French’s story.