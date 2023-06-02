Robert De Niro reacts to Al Pacino becoming a father again at 83 By Lisa Respers France, CNN Jun 2, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Robert De Niro sounds excited for his friend and former co-star Al Pacino to be joining him in the senior dad’s club.De Niro, who is 79, welcomed a daughter named Gia in April with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.During a press junket Wednesday for his Tribeca Film Festival, De Niro was asked about the news that Pacino, 83, is set to become a father again with Noor Alfallah, who is 29.“What a guy,” People reported De Niro as saying. “Go Al, God bless him.”But it appears De Niro may have misunderstood the question as the next day during an appearance on “Today,” the actor seemed to have believed Baby Pacino had already arrived.“Listen, Al Pacino just had a baby, I was told yesterday morning,” De Niro said. “He’s a few years older than me. God bless him. Very happy for him,”There is no indication that the baby has been born.De Niro and Pacino have starred in several projects together over the years, including “The Godfather II,” “Heat” and “The Irishman.”The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Get ready, come July 1st, money to come out of Washington workers paychecks for WA Cares Fund Benton County Fairgrounds looking at expansion as Benton-Franklin Fair celebrates 75th anniversary Hanford sophomore brings home state title, school record and a PR for pole vaulting SWAT, Local law enforcement agencies engaged in standoff at Kennewick apartment complex Friday is National Donut Day Latest News Washington AG sues manufacturers, citing 50+ years of 'forever chemical' lies Don't kiss your chickens! Backyard poultry linked to more than 10 cases of salmonella in Washington Proposed debt ceiling bill could put Washington families in a tougher situation Grandview's roundabout project opens up 34-acre space for new businesses Get ready, come July 1st, money to come out of Washington workers paychecks for WA Cares Fund More News