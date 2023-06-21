Robert Downey Jr.: Going to prison was ‘the worst thing that happened to me’

Robert Downey Jr., here on June 16, Downey talks about being incarcerated in 1999.

 Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

(CNN) — Robert Downey Jr. hasn’t always been an “Iron Man.”

There was a time in the 1990s when the actor was struggling with addiction and in a great deal of legal trouble.