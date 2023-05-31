(CNN) — Ryan Gosling channeled his “Ken-ergy” to defend himself against those who think he’s “too old” to play doll Ken in the new “Barbie” movie.

The origin of this silliness began back in April when the first “Barbie” movie trailer was released and a debate on social media ensued, with some users voicing their opinion that the 42-year-old actor appeared too “grown up” to play Ken.