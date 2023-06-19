(CNN) — The search for British actor Julian Sands, who was first reported missing in January after going hiking in the San Gabriel mountains northeast of Los Angeles, resumed on Saturday, according to a news release on Monday from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The release stated that officials “continued ongoing search efforts in the Mount Baldy wilderness for missing hiker Julian Sands. Unfortunately, Mr. Sands was not located.”

