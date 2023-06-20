‘Secret Invasion’ turns loose Samuel L. Jackson’s fast and Fury-ous side

(CNN) — Nick Fury started out in comics leading a group of soldiers known as the Howling Commandos. In “Secret Invasion,” the latest Disney+ series, the SHIELD chief, a.k.a. Samuel L. Jackson, fronts a mostly entertaining game of Marvel-supporting-character Bingo, seeking to thwart a plot by shapeshifting Skrulls with their cinematic roots in the “Captain Marvel” movies.

It’s a different kind of series for Marvel/Disney+, kicking off with promise based on the first two episodes by feeling as if it’s equal parts “Mission: Impossible” and “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” given that the Skrull ability to mimic others makes it extremely difficult to know who to trust.