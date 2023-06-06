(CNN) — It has been 25 years since “Sex and the City” first premiered and the impact of the titillating series still thrives today.

Based on Candace Bushnell’s newspaper column of the same name, the series sashayed onto television screens in June of 1998 clad in, of course, a chic pair of Manolos, providing raw commentary on sex and relationships, and positively depicting empowered female friendships along the way.