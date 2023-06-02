(CNN) — LeBron James continues paving the way for his post-basketball media career, this time by producing a superstar origin story adapted from his book, “Shooting Stars,” about how his hoops heroism came with an assist from a close-knit group of friends. Basically “It takes a village to raise an all-star,” it’s a familiar B-level sports story about the strains of success buoyed only slightly by its talented young cast.

LeBron and his buddies are introduced at age 10 in 1996 in Akron, Ohio, playing basketball under the watchful eye of one of the boys’ dads, Dru Joyce II (“The Wire’s” Wood Harris), and fantasizing about what life will be like when they make it to “the league.”