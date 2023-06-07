Simon Cowell hits golden buzzer for blind singer on ‘America’s Got Talent’ By Marianne Garvey Jun 7, 2023 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Simon Cowell hit the golden buzzer for a very special contestant on “America’s Got Talent.”Seventeen-year-old Putri Ariani blew the judges away with her audition, receiving a standing ovation from the audience and the judges following her performance.“They are going crazy for you,” judge Sofia Vergara told her.Ariani auditioned with an original song then Cowell asked her to perform another. Ariani sang “Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word,” to thunderous applause.“We are all mesmerized by you, your voice, you are an angel,” judge Heidi Klum told her.Howie Mandel added, “A lot of people don’ believe in angels and I think one just landed on our stage. You are a superstar.”As for Cowell, he praised her, calling her voice “distinct,” and her performance “really good.”“I think we are all feeling the same thing. You’re 17. You write songs. You’ve got an amazing, distinct voice, I mean really, really good. You have a kind of glow about you,” he said.Cowell then hit the Golden Buzzer, saying, “I don’t know whether this is going to make a difference or not, however …”Each judge gets one Golden Buzzer, which automatically moves that contestant to the live shows beginning on Aug. 22.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular 'Literally skin and bones,' local rescue and training academy help Belgian Malinois found in Pasco MISSING PERSON: Yakima woman missing around North 1st Street City of Grandview celebrates groundbreaking for its first truck plaza Teenager found dead in Toppenish early Sunday morning Lost 10 year old found in Cle Elum River Valley alive Latest News Bale Breaker Brewing Company's ‘Lady Sparkle Haze IPA’ raises money for Yakima Pride City of Grandview celebrates groundbreaking for its first truck plaza Lost 10 year old found in Cle Elum River Valley alive 'Literally skin and bones,' local rescue and training academy help Belgian Malinois found in Pasco ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ is in development at Disney More News