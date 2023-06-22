(CNN) — For a show about giant monsters, “Skull Island” feels puny in every conceivable way, from the characters to the story to the uninspired animation. Designed as a TV foray into the cinematic “MonsterVerse” occupied by Kong and Godzilla, the series that washes ashore via Netflix is mostly aimed at adults, just not particularly well.

“King Kong” has been around for 90 years, and the huge ape is no stranger to animation, including a children’s series in the 1960s most memorable for its catchy theme song (if the line “Ten times as big as a man” rings a bell, congrats, you’re old), and another in 2000.