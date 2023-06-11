(CNN) — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” has become a smash hit at the box office – raking in more than $120 million during its opening weekend, the second largest of the year.

Fans and critics alike are praising the sequel to 2018’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” for its buffet of visual indulgences, solidifying the franchise’s place in animated movie royalty. And there’s one thing some fans are particularly excited about: Gwen Stacy – a Spider superhero in an alternative universe – might be transgender.