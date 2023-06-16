(CNN) — Before Marvel conquered the pop culture and cinematic universe, Stan Lee served as the genial goodwill ambassador of the comic-book industry. As such Lee created a rich archive that provides the basis for “Stan Lee,” a breezy Disney+ documentary looking back at the colorful comics patriarch’s life and career in commemoration of what would have been his centennial year.

Beginning with Fantastic Four in 1961, Lee and artist Jack Kirby created a sprawling roster of superheroes that gave rise to the Marvel renaissance, and Lee added Spider-Man with Steve Ditko for good measure. But Kirby died in 1994, before those characters burst into movies with “X-Men,” “Spider-Man” and “Iron Man,” with Lee’s comic cameos becoming a beloved staple of the Marvel films.