(CNN) — Bruce Willis’ daughter, Tallulah, has revealed her difficulties coming to terms with her father’s frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis and shared details about its impact on her family’s life.

“I keep flipping between the present and the past when I talk about Bruce: he is, he was, he is, he was. That’s because I have hopes for my father that I’m so reluctant to let go of,” the 29-year-old daughter of the “Die Hard” star and his ex-wife Demi Moore wrote in a lengthy first-person essay for Vogue, published Wednesday.