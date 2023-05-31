(CNN) — Although not officially billed as a “series finale,” “Ted Lasso” surely reached what felt like the end of something, capping off the least appealing of its three seasons with an episode awash in sentimentality and heart. For those who felt the show drifted creatively a bit in the long buildup to the title character’s seemingly inevitable decision, the aptly subtitled “So Long, Farewell” offered one last reason to believe.

Although the opening sleepover gag offered a fleeting (if amusingly misleading) surprise, the outcome of the episode and indeed the season felt pretty well telegraphed over the course of last several extra-long installments. Homesick for his son, Ted (Jason Sudeikis) would return home to the US, despite a plea from AFC Richmond owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) to stay, telling him, “If you go, I go.”