(CNN) — Quickly becoming the soccer coach America didn’t know it needed, Ted Lasso is making his final appearance on the pitch after three uproarious seasons, when the Apple TV+ series of the same name comes to an end this week.

Emmy-winning “Ted Lasso” was more than just a feel-good series, it was rather a full-on demonstration of the power of positive thinking, with Coach Lasso – played by star, co-executive producer and co-show developer Jason Sudeikis – delivering credos and idle observations that bettered our view of the world and people around us.