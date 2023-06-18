(CNN) — Linda Hamilton is heading to Hawkins, Indiana, where she’ll join the cast of “Stranger Things” for the popular Netflix series’ fifth and final season, according to Tudum.

Hamilton’s “Terminator” co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is also Netflix’s chief action officer and the star of the “Arnold” documentary that debuted on the steamer this month, appeared at a Tudum event on Saturday in Brazil to help her announce the news.