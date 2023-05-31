(CNN) — Nothing could be more visceral than the fear monsters that kids imagine under the bed or in the closet are actually real, which provides the backbone of “The Boogeyman,” a movie (very) loosely based on Stephen King’s early short story. Originally earmarked for Hulu, the film is now receiving a theatrical release, where its modestly scaled chills should scare up some business.

King has always been fairly philosophical about taking Hollywood’s money and not fretting about how they handle his work, a mentality that should suit him well given the creative contortions and liberties undertaken to flesh out his story.