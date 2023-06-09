‘The Flash’ races into the multiverse in a movie that clicks on all cylinders

(CNN) — Marvel’s various forays into the multiverse have yielded a mixed bag creatively, so credit DC/Warner Bros. with striking gold on the first try with “The Flash,” a movie that wears its love for the comics that inspired it on its crimson-streaked sleeve. Funny, action-packed and effectively touching, anyone familiar with the DC stable of heroes should run, not walk, to see it.

Coming on the heels of the CW series reaching its end, this “Flash” seemed to come with an extra degree of difficulty and at an interesting time, as DC embarks on a new direction under the stewardship of James Gunn and Peter Safran. Moreover, this version of the character has its roots in Zack Snyder’s “Justice League,” which spawned one of the more outspoken and demanding fan contingents in the pop-culture universe.