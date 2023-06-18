(CNN) — After a long stretch of pretty weak-to-indifferent spinoffs as AMC has sought to milk life out of “The Walking Dead,” “The Walking Dead: Dead City” arguably delivers the most satisfying spinoff yet by combining the signature characters, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan. Throwing the pair into a zombie-ravaged Big Apple merely adds to the (OK, kind of depressing) fun.

Cohan’s Maggie, understandably, has never gotten over Negan (Morgan) beating her husband to death in front of her, which, setting aside the gimmicky cliffhanger, ranks among the grisliest sequences the original series ever produced (and that’s saying something).