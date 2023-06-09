Tom Holland can’t escape from the bleak gimmickry of ‘The Crowded Room’

(CNN) — Apple TV+ has become one of Tom Holland’s go-to spots to flex his “serious” muscles, with pretty mediocre-to-bad results. After the bland movie “Cherry,” the “Spider-Man” actor returns as producer and star of “The Crowded Room,” an equally grim psychological drama series that takes so long to reach its ultimate destination it’s hard to imagine much of a crowd remaining when the 10-episode show finally gets there.

Holland plays Danny Sullivan, a young man arrested for a shooting incident in a bustling New York venue in 1979. A specialist, Rya Goodman (Amanda Seyfried, fresh off her well-deserved limited-series Emmy for “The Dropout”), is brought in to interrogate him, with police wondering whether Danny might have murdered his missing accomplice.