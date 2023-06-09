Tori Spelling’s dad was responsible for her ‘90210’ virginity plotline By Lisa Respers France, CNN Jun 9, 2023 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Tori Spelling’s suspicion about her “Beverly Hills 90210” character Donna Martin has been confirmed.During a recent episode of the her “9021OMG” podcast, Spelling talked to her co-host and former costar, Jennie Garth, along with “90210” producer and writer Charles Rosin, about her character, Donna, being a virgin on the show.Spelling’s late father, Aaron Spelling, produced the teen drama, and she said she “always suspected” that her father was the reason her character was written as a virgin.“I remember very clearly when he said to me, you know, that Donna should be a virgin,” Rosin said. “And it was like, ‘Yes, absolutely she should.’”He also confirmed that the virginity aspect of the character was the elder Spelling’s idea, though the writer’s room was on board with it.“I never knew where it came from,” Spelling said. “I always suspected, and people say, like, ‘He kept his daughter virgin.’”The Fox series about a group of friends growing up in that famous zip code ran from 1990 to 2000. Aaron Spelling died in 2006 following a stroke.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular 'Literally skin and bones,' local rescue and training academy help Belgian Malinois found in Pasco Yakima grads return to their former elementary, middle schools to inspire students New Kennewick thrift store has section to honor Brandy Ebanez and her unborn son Honey bee season is in full buzz; fire tears through more than 100 Tri-City beehives City of Grandview celebrates groundbreaking for its first truck plaza Latest News Naches firefighters extinguish first big wildfire of the season at 860 acres Yakima Valley College board, union continue to clash over faculty concerns New Kennewick thrift store has section to honor Brandy Ebanez and her unborn son Donald Trump says lawyers have been told he's been indicted in classified documents probe; Justice Dept. yet to confirm GOOD NEWS: Educational highlights in the area More News