(CNN) — Carl Fredricksen from Pixar Animation Studios’ “Up” is floating back to the big screen in new theatrical short “Carl’s Date.”

The trailer for the Disney/Pixar short was released on Monday and catches up with widower Carl – who famously reflected on his life with dearly departed love Ellie in an iconic and sob-worthy montage in “Up” – and his lovable dog Dug as they embark on a new adventure in the name of love.