(CNN) — Vanna White still can’t believe she’s made it through nearly 41 seasons of “Wheel of Fortune” with her co-host Pat Sajak, who announced Monday that his time on the show is officially coming to an end.

“When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later?” White wrote on her Twitter on Tuesday, adding “I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come.”