‘Zoey 102’ trailer drops as Britney Spears says she visited sister on set

Jamie Lynn Spears in a scene from "Zoey 102."

 Dana Hawley/Paramount+

(CNN) — “The kids you loved are all grown up,” begins a new trailer for the Paramount+ film “Zoey 102.”

The movies reunites Jamie Lynn Spears with her childhood castmates from the early 2000s Nickelodeon series, “Zoey 101.”