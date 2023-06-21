‘Zoey 102’ trailer drops as Britney Spears says she visited sister on set By Lisa Respers France, CNN Jun 21, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jamie Lynn Spears in a scene from "Zoey 102." Dana Hawley/Paramount+ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — “The kids you loved are all grown up,” begins a new trailer for the Paramount+ film “Zoey 102.”The movies reunites Jamie Lynn Spears with her childhood castmates from the early 2000s Nickelodeon series, “Zoey 101.”Spears is back as Zoey Brooks, but this time she’s an adult reuniting with her school buddies for her best friend’s wedding.The show ended in 2008 after three seasons. That same year, a then 17-year-old Spears gave birth to her daughter, Maddie.The new trailer dropped Tuesday, the same day Spears’ older sister, singer Britney Spears, shared a video on social media of a recent vacation.“It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!!,” the caption on the video read in part. “I’ve missed you guys so much !!!”The elder Spears appears to be mending fences with some of the family she has been estranged from since a court battle over her conservatorship.Their mother, Lynn Spears, recently visited with her eldest daughter at her California home.“Zoey 102” starts streaming July 27 on Paramount+.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular East Yakima kids could see new aquatic center by summer 2025 Grant Co. Sheriff releases information, id's in Gorge Amphitheater shooting Court docs: Yakima Co. prosecutor who handles sexual assault cases accused of groping man at restaurant Bear hangs from 2nd-floor window, climbs into Colorado home, then eats family's pork chops California woman identified in fatal crash in Yakima County Latest News East Yakima kids could see new aquatic center by summer 2025 Pasco Police Department celebrates Goose's first birthday! Grant Co. Sheriff releases information, id's in Gorge Amphitheater shooting City of Ellensburg to hold free Bike Rodeo, Touch a Truck events for kids on Wednesday Court docs: Yakima Co. prosecutor who handles sexual assault cases accused of groping man at restaurant More News