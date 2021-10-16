Erratic driver rams police vehicles before officer-involved shooting Saturday

by Margo Cady

Scene of officer-involved shooting in Kennewick, WA on October 16, 2021.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department (KPD) responded to a call involving an erratic driver early Saturday morning. The incident ended in an officer-involved shooting.

The call came in around 4 a.m. on October 16th. Responding officers in the area of West 10th Avenue between Union Street and Edison Street recognized the car from earlier incidents. When pursued, the suspect rammed their vehicle into an officer’s patrol car several times.

The suspect then rammed their vehicle into another two to three patrol cars, according to KPD. Around this time, the suspect also attempted to hit a passing motorist.

According to KPD, the suspect was shot in an officer-involved shooting. The suspect stayed in their car until Tri-Cities Regional SWAT Team arrived.

The initial officer in the patrol car that was rammed several times was transferred to an area hospital for minor injuries. The suspect is currently in stable condition at an area hospital for a gun shot wound.

The incident is being turned over to the Special Investigations Unit. KPD says to expect West 10th Avenue to be closed for the next several hours while the incident is being investigated.

