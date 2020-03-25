Escaped inmate with pot leaf face tattoo arrested in downtown Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — The US Marshals Service arrested one of the 14 inmates who escaped from the Yakima County jail Monday night.

Tyrone Adam Mulvaney, 34, was captured Wednesday morning at an apartment in downtown Yakima thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip from the community. So far, nine escaped inmates are in custody and five others remain at large, Chief Deputy US Marshal Gavin Duffy said.

Mulvaney had been serving time at the jail after being convicted of obstructing a law enforcement officer. He now faces charges for escape in the first degree, a class B felony. His bail is set at $100,000.

Mulvaney’s mugshot shows him with a marijuana leaf tattooed on his face — a feature that many social media users commented on via the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“Cant get very far with a marijuana leaf tattooed on your face… or so I would think,” one comment said.

These are the five other escaped inmates who are currently wanted:

Fernando Gustavo Castenda-Sandoval, 31, of Yakima

Hugo Alejandro Amezcue-Hernandez, 28, of Yakima

Miguel Angel Chavez-Amezcua, 27, of Moses Lake

Andrew Derrick Wolfley, 26, of Union Gap

Neftali Serrano, 27, of Yakima

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the inmates were upset after Gov. Jay Inslee announced a statewide stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“They are still on the run, but rest assured we will catch them,” Duffy said.

Duffy said with the current situation regarding the coronavirus, less tips are coming in from the public. He encourages the community to help by sharing information about the suspects’ whereabouts if they have any.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of any of the escaped inmates. Those with information should call the U.S. Marshals Service Tip Hotline at 1-866-865-TIPS.

Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980 or www.crimestoppersyakco.org. For urgent matters, call 911 or the Yakima County sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500.